Toggle Menu
Seven, including 5 cops, killed in J&K avalanchehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/seven-including-5-cops-killed-in-jk-avalanche-5575956/

Seven, including 5 cops, killed in J&K avalanche

Of the seven people who died, three were policemen, two from the fire department, and two were prisoners.

Rescue workers clear snow after an avalanche near Jawahar Tunnel that trapped 10 policemen on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, at Qazigund in Kulgam district, Friday. (PTI photo)

Seven people, including five Jammu & Kashmir police personnel, died after an avalanche hit a police post at Jawahar tunnel in Anantnag district on Thursday evening.

J&K police said on Friday that they have recovered seven bodies, rescued two policemen, and one policeman is still missing. The rescue operation started on Thursday evening, they added.

Among the dead, five were J&K policemen, while two were prisoners, police said.

“In the avalanche incident at JT #Kulgam 07 bodies including five policemen have been recovered. One policeman is still missing. Two policemen rescued in the morning are stable,” J&K tweeted on Friday evening.

Advertising

SSP Kulgam Harmeet Singh told The Indian Express that of the seven people who died, three were policemen, two from the fire department, and two were prisoners.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ailing UP tanneries shut for Kumbh, start shifting to Bengal
2 ‘From mafia under SP-BSP, east UP got development from BJP,' says Amit Shah in Purvanchal
3 Mayawati should return funds spent on her statues, says SC