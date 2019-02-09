Seven, including 5 cops, killed in J&K avalanche

Seven people, including five Jammu & Kashmir police personnel, died after an avalanche hit a police post at Jawahar tunnel in Anantnag district on Thursday evening.

J&K police said on Friday that they have recovered seven bodies, rescued two policemen, and one policeman is still missing. The rescue operation started on Thursday evening, they added.

Among the dead, five were J&K policemen, while two were prisoners, police said.

“In the avalanche incident at JT #Kulgam 07 bodies including five policemen have been recovered. One policeman is still missing. Two policemen rescued in the morning are stable,” J&K tweeted on Friday evening.

SSP Kulgam Harmeet Singh told The Indian Express that of the seven people who died, three were policemen, two from the fire department, and two were prisoners.