Seven IAS officers transferred in Haryana

The Haryana Government has issued transfer or posting orders of seven IAS officers, with immediate effect.

Senior IAS officer Navraj Sandhu has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department. She will also look after the charge of ACS, Vigilance, while Jyoti Arora has been posted ACS, Cooperation Department. Anurag Agarwal has been posted Principal Secretary (PS), Higher Education. He will also look after the charge of PS, Technical Education department.

Pankaj Agarwal has been posted Director General, Supplies and Disposals. He has been given additional charge of Transport Commissioner and Secretary, Transport department and Director General, State Transport and Secretary, Transport Department.

A Sreenivas has been posted Director and Special Secretary, Higher Education and he will also look after the charge of Director and Special Secretary, Technical Education while Rippudaman Singh Dhillo will be Managing Director, Haryana Warehousing Corporation Ltd. Atul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad has been given additional charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Faridabad during the leave period of Mohammed Shayin.

