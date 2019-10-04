Seven High Courts to get new Chief Justices

THE CENTRE on Thursday cleared the appointment of Chief Justices to seven High Courts.

Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice L N Swamy of the Karnataka High Court has been elevated as CJ of Himachal Pradesh High Court; Justice Indrajt Mahanty of Bombay High Court has been appointed CJ in Rajasthan; and Justice A Mani Kumar of Madras High Court has been elevated as CJ of Kerala High Court.

The appointments come in the backdrop of Justices V Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy being elevated to Supreme Court.

The other three elevations are those of Justice Ajai Lamba of the Allahabad High Court, who has been appointed as CJ of the Gauhati High Court; Justice J K Maheshwari, a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, is now CJ of the Andhra Pradesh High Court; and Justice A K Goswami, a judge in Gauhati High Court, who is now CJ of Sikkim High Court.