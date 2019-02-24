Seven girls escape Bihar shelter home, found hours later

Seven girls, including four Muzaffarpur shelter home case victims, fled a Mokama shelter home on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Six of the seven girls were found in Gangauli village under Saikatour police station of Darbhanga late Saturday evening.

Darbhanga SSP Babu Ram confirmed this and said all the girls were being brought to the district headquarters.

Of the 32 victims in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, four had been shifted to the Mokama shelter home. The Mokama shelter home is run by NGO of Nazareth Hospital run by Sisters of Nazareth Society.

Mokama police said the incident took place around 2 am on Saturday. The police found a grill of the shelter home cut, but they doubted if the girls could have escaped from such a narrow passage. Staffers of the shelter home are being questioned.

The Patna DM and SSP reached the shelter home on Saturday morning. Nazareth Hospital administrator Sister Latika, however, refrained from any comment.

“The DM has gone to the spot. We have alerted all Government Railway Police stations to look out for the seven girls. RPF have been alerted all over the state. SIT is being formed to trace the girls,” Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey told The Indian Express earlier in the day.

A Mokama police officer claimed non- cooperation from the shelter home management. The officer said the shelter home staff worked in a secretive manner and at times would not allow even women representatives from the government to meet the girls.

The government had asked the shelter home management to run regular counselling sessions for the girls who suffered trauma at the Muzaffarpur shelter home. After the case was filed on the basis of TISS report last May, 32 girls had told before Muzaffarpur POCSO court about being sexually abused.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav accused the state machinery for shelter home security lapses. “The girls had been important witnesses in the Muzaffarpur shelter case being probed by the CBI. I am afraid the system has been trying to save the accused,” he said.