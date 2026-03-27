Seven feared killed as avalanche hits Zojila pass

At least seven people are feared killed and five others injured as an avalanche hit the Zojila pass early evening Friday.
The injured include two women as per preliminary reports. The critical high mountain pass connects the Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Several vehicles moving from Sonmarg in the valley towards Kargil, just across Zojila are feared trapped under the snow. Rescue operations are underway.
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, VK Saxena said on X that he has directed the Deputy Commissioner and SSP of Kargil to “visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations.”
He added that all government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert and that he is personally monitoring the situation.
MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh also confirmed the deaths at Zojila stating, “Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after [an] avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance being provided to the injured”.
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed “deep sorrow” over the loss of lives in the avalanche and extended condolences to the bereaved families.
Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa offered his condolences. In a post on X, Hanifa said: “Heartbroken by the tragic avalanche at Zojila Pass that has claimed innocent lives. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, no words can truly ease their pain. This is not just a tragedy, but a stark reminder of the harsh and dangerous realities our people are forced to endure while traveling on this critical route”.
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Zojila is the lifeline of Ladakh, but repeated incidents like this expose serious gaps in safety preparedness, he said, urging authorities “to act with urgency rescue and clearance operations must be carried out on a war footing, and immediate relief and support must reach the affected families without any delay”. But he also called for preventive measures, saying: “At the same time, there is an urgent need to implement a fixed and scientifically planned traffic schedule, preferably during early morning hours when avalanche risks are significantly lower”.
He added: “Equally important, we must all act responsibly. Once safety timings are fixed, strict adherence by the public is essential no journey is worth risking a life. Human life must always come above everything else. The lives of our people cannot be left at the mercy of unpredictable conditions. We stand united in grief, and we will continue to raise our voice until safe, reliable, and all weather connectivity for Ladakh becomes a reality”.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More