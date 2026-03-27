Seven feared killed as avalanche hits Zojila pass

At least seven people are feared killed and five others injured as an avalanche hit the Zojila pass early evening Friday.

The injured include two women as per preliminary reports. The critical high mountain pass connects the Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Several vehicles moving from Sonmarg in the valley towards Kargil, just across Zojila are feared trapped under the snow. Rescue operations are underway.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, VK Saxena said on X that he has directed the Deputy Commissioner and SSP of Kargil to “visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations.”

He added that all government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert and that he is personally monitoring the situation.