Seven decades after freedom, Mumbai locality gets power

Before Sunday, Deepak Nimble (32) would have to wait to reach office before he could charge his mobile phone. But not anymore. On Sunday, Naushacha Pada in Aarey Colony, where Deepak lives, got electricity for the first time.

The village, where up till now, students studied under kerosene lamps, received a No-Objection Certificate last month from a veterinary college which owns the land parcel on which the village is located, ending years of deadlock. However, the final hurdle in the way of getting funding for the electricity supply was cleared after a Mumbai resident chipped in with nearly Rs 2 lakh.

Naushacha Pada is located in Aarey forest area and houses 60-65 tribal families comprising of nearly 250 people. Adivasi Hakk Sanvardhan Samiti, a union fighting for Adivasi rights, said that the village preceded the formation of Aarey in 1951.

Santosh Ahadi, who is part of an Adivasi union, told The Indian Express that their union had been fighting for electricity supply to the village since 2009. To get electricity, the tribals needed an NOC from the Mumbai Veterinary College, which was received on June 3.

Prakash Bhoir, a member of the Adivasi Hakk Sanvardhan Samiti, said that on May 28, union members and tribal families protested against the veterinary college authorities. “We wrote a letter to the veterinary college saying that if they don’t grant the NOC, then the families would file a case against the college under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Bhoir said.

The tribal families believe that it was this letter that did the trick and the college agreed to provide the NOC. Ahadi said that after getting the NOC last Sunday, they applied for the connection.

However, besides the NOC, every family needed Rs 7,000 for meter connections. A resident of Mumbai, who read about their plight in media reports, approached the union and volunteered to pay Rs 1.9 lakh. When contacted by The Indian Express, the resident said that he would prefer to remain anonymous. “I was moved by their condition and thought I would do my bit for them,” he said.

His contribution helped secure electricity connections to 27 houses while 10 other families managed to get connections on their own. So far, out of 65 families in Naushacha Pada, 37 families have got electricity connections.

Rakesh Sitaram Sighvan (40), one of the families to get an electricity connection, said, “I was born in Naushacha Pada and my childhood was spent in darkness. Now our village has electricity and children will benefit most from this.” Rakesh has four daughters. “Earlier, during exams, they would study under kerosene lamps. Now they don’t have to suffer anymore.”