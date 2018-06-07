Seven dead in rain-related incidents in Raj; thunderstorm likely over western UP

Rajasthan: Over the last two days, thunderstorm with light rains have occurred at isolated areas in the state. Rajasthan: Over the last two days, thunderstorm with light rains have occurred at isolated areas in the state.

Seven people died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan while the meteorological department has warned that thunderstorm and dust storm are “very likely” over 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in several parts of northern India remained above normal, including the national capital Delhi, where the maximum temperature was registered at 41.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The Met office in Delhi has forecast overcast skies with a possibility of thundery developments tonight and early tomorrow. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 40C and 30C respectively, the weatherman said.

In Rajasthan, seven people died over the past two days in rain-related incidents, the police said today. Of the seven, three died when a portion of their house collapsed due to strong wind and rain on Tuesday evening.

Others were struck by lightning, the police added.

The Met office in Jaipur has forecast light rains in the eastern part of the desert during the next 24 hours. The western parts remained dry with Churu being the hottest place at 47C. Heatwave conditions prevailed in a few places in western Rajasthan.

The Met office in Lucknow has warned that thunderstorm and dust storm were “very likely” over 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh, mostly in eastern parts, during the next 24 hours.

The districts include Unnao, Farukhabad, Kannauj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Kushinagar, Mau, Deoria, Maharajganj, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Rampur, Moradabad, Bijnor and Bareilly, it said.

In Himachal Pradesh, sporadic rains lashed a few places in the state, including Shimla, which is battling a water shortage for a fornight. The sky remained heavily overcast.

The local MeT office has warned of thunderstorm with gusty winds in lower and mid hills tomorrow and Saturday.

Residents of Punjab and Haryana experienced largely normal temperatures today. Hisar and Bhiwani in Haryana registered a maximum temperature of 43.9C and 43.1C.

Amritsar and Ludhiana in Punjab registered a maximum of 40.5C and 39.5C, the local weather office said. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, registered a maximum temperature of 39.5C.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, registered a maximum temperature of 28.8C and a minimum of 15.9C.

In eastern India, the Meteorological department in Kolkata said a low pressure being formed in the Bay of Bengal will advance the Southwest Monsoon in West Bengal and Odisha from June 9.

The low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression by Saturday and move north-northwestwards across West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, the MeT department said.

It warned fishermen not to venture into the sea along these areas and Odisha coast from June 8 till further notice.

The South West Monsoon is currently active over Kerala with heavy rains lashing the southern state. Widespread rainfall is likely to continue in the state during the next five days, K Santosh, in-charge of India Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram, told PTI.

The IMD has predicted “heavy to very heavy” rainfall along the Maharashtra coast and the state capital Mumbai this weekend.

The Mumbai civic body is preparing itself to tackle monsoon-related incidents such as water logging.

Leaves of all the senior officials, including deputy municipal commissioners, have been cancelled and they have been asked to be available in their headquarters on Saturday and Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App