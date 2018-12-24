Eight killed in 50-vehicle pile-up on Rohtak-Rewari highway

Eight people were killed in a massive pile-up of 50 vehicles caused due to dense fog conditions on the Rohtak-Rewari highway on Monday. Confirming the deaths, Jhajjar SP Pankaj Nain told The Indian Express that eight others were also injured in the incident.

The vehicles collided each other after roads were covered by a thick sheet of fog as the mercury dips in north India, leading to extremely low visibility.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 4.6 degrees Celsius in the wee hours of the day. The fall in the temperature is due to cold wave conditions prevailing over northwest India, the Indian Meteorological Department was quoted as saying.

The national capital on Sunday witnessed the coldest December day in 12 years with the temperature dropping to 3.7 degrees Celcius.

The all-time lowest temperature in the national capital for the month of December is 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded on December 26, 1945, the data showed.

The IMD in a statement said, “Cold wave and severe cold wave conditions would continue to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during next 3 days with the increase in severity and spatial coverage. Isolated cold wave conditions also likely to develop over west Uttar Pradesh.”

(This is a developing copy, more details awaited)