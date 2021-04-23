Seven dead, 931 test positive in Mohali

Mohali district recorded the highest ever Covid-19 cases in a single-day, as 931 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday. The district’s tally of cases went up to 39,247, with 7,171 active cases. As many as seven people succumbed to the disease in the district during the day, bringing the death toll to 524.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 350 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 210 from Dhakoli, 190 from Kharar, 65 from Derabassi, 40 from Kurali, 39 from Gharuan, 21 from Boothgarh and 16 from Lalru. The DC said that a total of 748 patients have also been cured and were discharged from home isolation and hospitals. He added that a total of 31,552 patients have been cured here so far.

Health department urges people to get vaccinated

The district administration again urged people to get vaccinated. A spokesperson of the district health department said Covid vaccination is going on in full swing in at 58 government and 40 private health institutions across the district. The spokesperson said that every person above the age of 45 years should visit these institutions for vaccination and the beneficiaries must also carry identity card with them.