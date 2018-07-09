Seven dead, 20 injured as dumper hits bus in Ajmer

Efforts are being made to trace the driver of the dumper that collided with the bus, police said. Efforts are being made to trace the driver of the dumper that collided with the bus, police said.

Seven people died and 20 others were injured when a dumper collided with a bus near Tabichi village in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Sunday. According to police, the accident happened on Jaipur-Ajmer highway around 10.20 am. “A bus of Rajasthan state road transport corporation (RSRTC) that had started from Pali district was heading towards Jaipur when a dumper collided with it near Tabichi village. Such was the impact that several people in the bus died and many were injured,” sub-inspector Arvind Singh of Mangliawas police station said.

“The number of casualties is seven so far, including a child. The people in the bus are from different districts, including Pali and Ajmer,” said Ajmer SP Rajendra Singh. Efforts are being made to trace the driver of the dumper that collided with the bus, police said.

“A case has been lodged against unknown persons under section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the IPC,” said ASI Jagdish Prasad of the Ajmer control room.

