Seven cops suspended for letting DSP ‘trespass’ into CM Nitish Kumar’s residence

Bihar CM and Janata Dal (U) leader Nitish Kumar. (Express File photo) Bihar CM and Janata Dal (U) leader Nitish Kumar. (Express File photo)

Seven policemen including two inspectors have been suspended for letting a DSP rank officer enter “unauthorisedly” into 1 Anne Marg, the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Patna.

The DSP too has been served with a show cause notice for indulging in “an act of indiscipline,” said Director General of Police K S Dwivedi.

The state police chief termed the incident as “an act of indiscipline” by the DSP, dismissing media reports that dubbed it as a “security breach.”

The deputy superintendent of police in state vigilance bureau Roop Ranjan Hargave has been served with a show cause for his misconduct. “It is not at all correct to brand the incident as ‘breach in CM security’, rather it was an act of indiscipline by an officer (DSP),” the DGP told PTI.

“How can it be termed as breach in security. He is a serving DSP whom the people (security) know. It would have been termed as security breach if any unknown person or a miscreant or a terrorist or a person armed with weapons would have entered the premises,” Dwivedi said, strongly dismissing media reports dubbing it as security breach.

Stating that there is a clear cut directive that no one will go to the CM’s official residence for his/her personal work, Dwivedi said the DSP in violation of this directive, went there where the security officials stopped him but he lied that the principal secretary to the CM has called him up. “This is not a matter of security breach. The only thing is that the officer went inside the official bungalow of the CM by lying which he should not have done. This is the case of making unauthorised entry, thus indulging in indiscipline,” the DGP said.

Hargave, posted with State Vigilance Bureau, did not have any appointment when he entered the CM official bungalow three days ago without any appointment, the police sources said. Hargave also allegedly got engaged in a tiff with an on-duty policeman at the CM’s residence during his visit, they said. The DGP termed the DSP’s action as “childish” and said his action constitutes “indiscipline” from all angle – be it administrative or legal.

A show cause has been issued to the DSP as to why no departmental action be initiated against him for making unauthorised entry into the CM bungalow, he said adding that action would be taken against him based on the his reply. Seven policemen that included two inspectors and as many sub inspectors besides a head constable and two constables have been suspended for dereliction of duty as it was their duty to deny access to any unauthorised person, the DGP said.

When the incident happened the CM was not present at 1, Anne Marg. He was ill and was resting in his 7, Circular Road residence. But when he came to know of the incident, he asked Principal Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani to take proper action into it.

The chief minister’s security is the responsibility of the Special Branch of state police. Nitish Kumar enjoys Z plus security cover. He is currently in Delhi in connection with a JD(U) programme.

