Seven bodies recovered from a well in Warangal, police suspect suicide

Bodies of seven persons were recovered from an abandoned well in Warangal district. The police suspect that all of them committed suicide due o financial problems.

According to police, all seven hailed from West Bengal and belonged to the same family. They have been living in Gorrekunta village in Geesikonda mandal for the last 20 years. They were working at a jute mill which closed down due to the lockdown and they were all living in a room inside the mill.

Four bodies were found Thursday while three more bodies including those of two women were found on Friday.

