Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Seven assembly bypolls in six states on Nov 3: EC

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on October 7, the EC said.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6, the poll panel said in a statement. (File)

Bypolls to seven vacant assembly seats spread across six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Bypolls will be held on two seats — Mokama and Gopalganj — of Bihar , Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 01:02:53 pm
