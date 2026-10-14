Seven arrested for Palakkad man’s killing; police weigh mob-lynching charges

Chittoor Deputy Superintendent of Police M Sasidaran said the accused were drunk when the incident occurred. (File Photo)

An unidentified man was allegedly chased and assaulted with stones and wooden logs by a group of seven men in a village in Keralam’s Palakkad district, leading to his death, police said.

The body of the man, whose identity is yet to be established, was found at Moolathara on Sunday morning. Police initially registered a case of unnatural death, but a postmortem examination allegedly indicated that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage following the assault, prompting police to intensify their investigation.

Subsequently, police arrested seven men identified as Karthik, 26, Naveen, 24, Sanjay, 27, Prasanth, 35, Kathiresan, 23, Manikandan, 25, and Suryaprakash. All seven are residents of a Dalit settlement in Kozhinjambara in Palakkad district.