Seven Armymen hurt in Poonch ceasefire violation

Seven Armymen were injured as Pakistani troops continued intense mortar-shelling and small arms fire in Balakote area of Poonch district throughout Sunday night.

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand, however, put the number of injured as four and said that the other three sustained “minor bruises’’. They were holding naka in an area near the LoC when a Pakistani mortar shell landed nearby, he said, adding that the injured were evacuated to the hospital and their condition was stable.

The Pakistani troops initiated ceasefire violation around 10.30 pm. Since last month, there has been an escalation in ceasefire violations along the LoC with Pakistani troops resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing.