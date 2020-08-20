Setting up panel within 2-3 days shows Congress seriousness: Sachin Pilot

Supporters welcome Sachin Pilot in Tonk on Wednesday. (Express)

The Congress leadership forming a three-member All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel “within 2-3 days” of discussions with party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi shows its “seriousness” to address issues within the party in the state, Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists on his first visit to his constituency Tonk following the political crisis, Pilot said, “Like it had been promised, a three-member AICC committee has been constituted… I feel that Sonia Gandhi-ji has taken the right decision. When I had had discussions with Priyanka Gandhi-ji and Rahul Gandhi-ji in Delhi, then we had decided that a committee will be constituted at AICC level. And its constitution within 2-3 days shows that the party high command and AICC has taken it seriously.”

“All our requests, suggestions, changes and how the government and organisation has to proceed (will be decided by the committee). There should be coordination between the government and the organisation. I have been saying since the beginning that workers and party leaders who had a role to play in formation of the government, what is it that can be done so that they consider themselves a part of the government,” he said.

Pilot received a warm welcome by local residents, party workers and supporters in Tonk, where at least 59 office-bearers have submitted their resignations after his sacking last month. He held meetings with district administration including the District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, and met local public representatives.

Before leaving for Tonk, Pilot said in Jaipur that it is up to the party leadership to decide who works in the government and the organisation.

Thanking Congress president Sonia Gandhi for acting on the concerns without any delay, Pilot said, “The committee will discuss and decide how it has to work. Whatever we have to say we will share it with the party high command through the committee.”

