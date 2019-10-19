Setback to SAD: Senior leader Paramjit Singh Raipur joins Congress

Senior SAD leader, SGPC member and a close confidant of Badals, Paramjit Singh Raipur Friday joined the Congress in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Advertising

Raipur’s family has remained very close to the Badal family and had donated for party fund. Raipur’s elder brother of Jaspal Singh Dhesi is a UK-based businessman and had held a senior position in nthe gurdwara committee there. Also, Jaspal’s son Tanmanjit SIngh Dhesi is the first turbaned MP of UK.

Raipur, who remained with SAD for over four decades, was elected a village Sarpanch in 1978 and was appointed chairman of Jalandhar Improvement Trust in 2016, just ahead of 2017 Assembly elections.

Speaking to The Indian Express Raipur said that their land has been grabbed by a former SAD MLA and they raised the matter with the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal a number of times and SAD president Sukhbir Badal but got no justice.

Advertising

He said that if a SAD leader could not get justice from his own party government, one can imagine the fate of the common people. He said that even on the issues of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib’s, SAD could not give justice to the Sikh Kaum (Community).

He said that there is no respect for the old timers and loyal people in the SAD now.

Two independent councillors, Davinder KUmar Sapra and his wife Rupali Sapra, who used to support SAD, also joined Congress party today.