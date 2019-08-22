Setback for Jagan Reddy govt, Andhra High Court stays re-tendering of Polavaram project

In a setback for the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court Thursday stayed the re-tendering process for awarding works related to the execution of Polavaram Project hydel project. The high court was hearing a plea filed by Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL), which won the contract during the Telugu Desam Party regime. The YSR Congress Party had cancelled the contract and called for fresh tenders.

The Polavaram Dam project was originally awarded to Transtroy India Ltd, owned by former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao. However, former CM Naidu was unhappy with the slow pace of work and sought the Centre’s permission to replace Transtroy.

When new bids were invited, bidders quoted an estimate of Rs 1,483 crore, about Rs 500 crore more than the contract with Transtroy. However, Navayuga Engineering offered to take up the works at the old rates. On January 30 last year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari agreed to handover the project to Navayuga which is executing the project as per schedule. The company is at present executing worth worth Rs 3,400 crore under the Polavaram project.

In June, Chief Minister Jagan Reddy ordered a review of contracts awarded during the previous TDP regime to find if any irregularities were involved.

Among the contracts Jagan has ordered to be reviewed are the contract to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd to execute Polavaram Project, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited for the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project, contracts to various firms for work relating to the new capital and sand mining contracts awarded in all districts.