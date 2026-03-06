Setback for ED in JKCA ‘scam’ case as Srinagar court blocks move to add charges

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, dismissed a petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to add charges in a case involving former J&K chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah and three others.

The order, issued March 2, stated that a chargesheet has been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case and therefore the Enforcement Directorate is “neither the investigating agency nor the prosecution agency (CBI) in the instant case.”

Noting that the ED can initiate action only upon the existence of a “predicate offence” and cannot act on its own, the CJM said that as per law, “if the ED comes across a violation of law, it cannot assume the role of an investigating agency and the ED has the duty to inform the appropriate agency, which would commence an investigation.”