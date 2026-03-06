Setback for ED in JKCA ‘scam’ case as Srinagar court blocks move to add charges
The order, issued March 2, stated that a chargesheet has been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case and therefore the Enforcement Directorate is “neither the investigating agency nor the prosecution agency (CBI) in the instant case.”
The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, dismissed a petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to add charges in a case involving former J&K chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah and three others.
Noting that the ED can initiate action only upon the existence of a “predicate offence” and cannot act on its own, the CJM said that as per law, “if the ED comes across a violation of law, it cannot assume the role of an investigating agency and the ED has the duty to inform the appropriate agency, which would commence an investigation.”
In the current case, the order states, “there is nothing on record which suggests that the ED has informed the CBI about the commission of the offence under Section 411 & 424 the RPC”.
The case pertains to alleged irregularities in grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to JKCA at a time when Abdullah was president. According to investigators, between 2002 and 2011, Rs 43 crore of the Rs 112 crore grant given to the JKCA was siphoned off.
A special team of the erstwhile state’s police began investigating the allegations in 2012 but when it failed to complete the probe even after three years, two cricketers, Majid Yaqoob Dar and Nissar Ahmad Khan, approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court with a PIL. On September 3, 2015, the court handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
It was based on the CBI case that the ED registered its money laundering case.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More