Set up special courts in districts with over 100 POCSO cases in 60 days: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Centre to set up special courts to deal exclusively with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases in every district with more than 100 pending cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, directed the Centre to set up these courts within 60 days and release funds for the project.

The Centre would have to appoint trained, sensitised prosecutors and support persons to deal with the POCSO cases and also directed the chief secretaries of states and union territories to ensure timely submission of forensic reports in such cases, it added.

The top court further directed states to ensure there is no delay in Forensic Sciences Laboratories (FSL) releasing test reports in POCSO cases.

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed a bill entailing amendments to the POCSO Act by including the death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, besides providing stringent punishments for other crimes against minors.

The bill would now be sent to the Lok Sabha for approval. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also provides for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

While replying to the debate, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the government is setting up 1,023 fast track courts, which would specially deal with POCSO related cases.

“Recognising that justice delayed is justice denied, the government has sanctioned 1023 fast track courts, particularly to be made for dispensing cases which were pending under POCSO, she added.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on September 26.