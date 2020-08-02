scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 01, 2020
Set up party panel to examine NEP, ex-UPA minister urges Sonia Gandhi

Former Union minister K V Thomas has written to party chief Sonia Gandhi, asking her to set up a panel to examine the “long-term implications” of the NEP.

Written by Manoj C G | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2020 1:36:25 am
Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

The Congress is yet to come out with a detailed analysis of the New Education Policy (NEP) and many party leaders feel it is time the party examines the policy and crafts its response. Senior Congress leader and former Union minister K V Thomas has written to party chief Sonia Gandhi, asking her to set up a panel to examine the “long-term implications” of the NEP.

“… it requires closer scrutiny, in terms of its implications for the marginalised, disciplinary spaces, autonomy and constitutional values among other things,” Thomas wrote. He said questions like the implications of NEP for the majority of those covered under social and economically disadvantaged groups needs to be examined

Thomas urged Sonia to set up a 21-member committee comprising former education ministers and experts.

