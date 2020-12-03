Set to complete a year in office, Hemant Soren begins review of state depts

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (File Photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is set to complete one year in office in late December, on Wednesday began a review of all departments in the state. Sources said his government wants to identify priority areas, focus on restructure spending and get a current status of schemes.

Soren began with conducting checks in the Planning and Finance and Commercial Taxes Department and Personnel, Cab-inet and Vigilance Department.

Sources privy to the meeting said the revenue collection was not up to mark and Soren emphasised that despite spending on welfare schemes, the government should start revenue collection.

As per the data available with The Indian Express, Jharkhand’s revenue receipts as on October 20 stood at 36.5 per cent of the budget estimates.

The government claimed a tax amount of Rs 4,230 crore in 4,552 cases was pending in various courts pertaining to the Commercial Tax Department. “The Finance Department should look into all such matters pending in courts. Put our side strongly,” Soren told the officers. He also said that action should be taken on tax thefts.

After the meeting, Soren said, “I think the work process will improve because of the meetings and energy developed among the officers. We discussed how the work should be implemented on ground with constant monitoring…There are a lot of issues, like we still haven’t got our GST compensation from the Centre, among other things, which need immediate attention.”

