Services of priest who denied Siropa to Punjab CM restored

Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo) Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo)

The religious services of Sikh priest Balbir Singh, who had denied a ‘Siropa’ (robe of honour) to Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Monday was restored by the newly appointed SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar. Badal was denied the rob by the priest during his visit to the Golden Temple here in June. On being asked the reason behind restoring his religious services, Badungar said, “The decision has been taken keeping in view the demand of present circumstances.” However, he denied comments on why Balbir Singh was issued transfer orders by his predecessor.

Watch what else is making news:

The priest, who joined services in 1986 at Golden Temple, after denying the ‘Siropa’ to Badal had said only deserving persons can be honoured with it and the state government had failed to arrest the accused involved in sacrilege incidents. Balbir, who was transferred to Machiwara Gurdwara in Ludhiana after the incident, had said he would prefer to resign from his services. In Januray also he had denied the rob to Badal for the same reasons.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App