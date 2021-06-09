Service charge Rs 150-cap may be too low: Private hospitals

PRIVATE HOSPITALS in the state capital on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s new vaccine policy, even as authorities at some of the hospitals added that the Rs 150 cap on service charges for administering the vaccine “may not be enough”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralised Covid-19 vaccine policy and a cap of Rs 150 on service charge imposed by private hospitals for administering Covid vaccines.

Rupak Barua, Group CEO, AMRI Hospitals and President, Association of Hospitals of Eastern India, said on Tuesday, “It (new vaccine policy) is a welcome move and people will benefit. Private hospitals were charging a bit more to provide quality service. This (Rs 150 cap) could have an effect in this regard. But private hospitals will not face any difficulties in vaccination drive. However, it would have been ideal if the vaccine procurement charge remained the same for government and private hospitals. This would have ensured vaccination at a lower price despite the Rs 150 service charge cap.”