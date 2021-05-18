Never exported vaccines at cost of people in India, remain committed to support vaccination drive: Serum Institute

Amidst the growing criticism by Opposition parties on the Centre’s vaccine policy, the Serum Institute of India (SII) Tuesday said it has never exported vaccines “at the cost of the people in India” and that it remains committed to supporting the vaccination drive in the country.

“In the past few days, there has been an intense discussion on the decision of the government and Indian vaccine manufacturers, including the Serum Institute of India (SII) to export vaccines,” the SII said in a statement.

The leading vaccine manufacturer said the decision to extend support to other countries was taken at a time when the daily cases recorded in India were at an all- low.

“In January 2021, we had a large stockpile of vaccine doses. Our vaccination drive had started successfully and the number of daily cases being recorded were at an all-time low,” it said.

“Around the same time, many other countries in the world were facing an acute crisis and were in desperate need of help. The Indian government extended support wherever possible during this period, it added,” it added.



The SII also said that it was due to the help India offered initially, which has in turn led to support from other countries. Several countries have responded to India’s Covid crisis by sending aid in the form of medicines, oxygen concentrators and ventilators.

Further noting that the coronavirus pandemic is not limited by geography, the SII said, “We will not be safe till everyone globally is able to defeat this virus at a global scale. Further, as part of our global alliances, we also had commitments to COVAX, so that they could distribute the vaccines globally to end the pandemic.”

Citing India’s population, the vaccine manufacturer in the statement also said that it is not possible to complete the vaccination drive in 2-3 months, as there are “several factors and challenges involved”.

“We would like to reiterate that we have never exported vaccines at the cost of the people in India and remain committed to do everything we can in the support of the vaccination drive in the country,” it said.

On Sunday, Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi had put up a poster critical of the Prime Minister over COVID vaccine export as their Twitter profile picture and dared the government to arrest them.