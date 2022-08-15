Serum Institue of India’s Poonawalla expects Omicron-specific vaccine in 6 months: Report

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said he expects an Omicron-specific vaccine in the country in six months, NDTV reported on Monday.
SII, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, produces AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.
SII did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.