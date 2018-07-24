Serialised novel taken off, Kerala writer S Hareesh to bring out book

S Hareesh is the winner of the 2018 Kerala Sahitya Akademi award. S Hareesh is the winner of the 2018 Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

Malayalam novelist S Hareesh, who was forced to withdraw his serialised novel ‘Meesha’ from Mathrubhumi weekly following threats, allegedly from members of Hindutva outfits, has now said the novel will be published in book form. “The novel was withdrawn from Mathrubhumi, where it was being serialised. Soon, it would be a published in the book format. However, I don’t want to name the publisher at this stage, as the novel (in its serialised format) had created a furore,’’ said Hareesh, last year’s winner for Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for story.

Hindutva organisations had mounted an online attack on Hareesh and his family members over a controversial portion in the second chapter of the novel, alleging that it had insulted temple-going women and Hindu traditions.

Image of S Hareesh’s novel ‘Meesha’ in Mathrubhumi Weekly. Image of S Hareesh’s novel ‘Meesha’ in Mathrubhumi Weekly.

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is with the novelist. “In the case of freedom of expression, the government would be with the writer. Creativity would blossom only in a fearless environment. There is no compromise towards anything that stifles creativity. Novelist Hareesh should not get perturbed at the controversies. He should not quit writing,’’ Vijayan said.

