‘Serial killer’ arrested in Rajasthan, police say involved in four murders

A man allegedly involved in the murder of at least four women has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said.

Advertising

According to the police, the modus operandi and methods of the accused are similar to that of a serial killer, and he murdered the women after trying to sexually assault them.

Inspector General of Police, Kota Range, Bipin Kumar Panday said the body of an unidentified woman tied with wires was found inside a sack in Kota on May 24. Later, during the post-mortem, it was revealed that the woman’s clothes were inside the stomach which had been cut open by the murderer and stitched shut with wires, said police.

The police said that from the clothes, the victim was found to be a woman from the Maru Bhat community in Kota. She was a daily wage labourer and based on CCTV footage, it was established that the last time she was seen was with a man.

Advertising

Officials said that while questioning those who worked with the victim, the man from the CCTV footage was identified as Mahaveer Singh alias Mohan, who had escaped from the Sanganer jail in Jaipur in 2016.

At the time of his escape, Singh was serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of a woman from Chittorgarh district in 2003, said the police.

“We put up a massive search operation and interrogated more than 2,000 people, mostly daily wage labourers and people living in pavements. We came to know that Singh’s family had migrated from Ajmer some 50 years ago and he used to stay at various places such as Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Uttar Pradesh, across districts and states,” Kota City SP Deepak Bhargav said on Monday.

“After searching for 15 days, we finally arrested Singh today. During interrogation we came to know that apart from the latest murder and the rape and murder of a woman in 2003 he had also murdered a woman and her daughter in Kota back in 1997. He has confessed to the crime and that case will be reopened. His modus operandi appears to be like a serial killer,” said Bhargav.

The police said that preliminary investigation suggests that Singh used to target women working as daily wage labourers on pretext of helping them find work.

A statement from the police said that Singh had lured the woman, promising her increased wages and had taken her to an under construction building where he had tried to rape the victim before killing her by strangulation.