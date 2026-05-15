Discussed increased energy supply with PM Modi, Jaishankar: Sergei Lavrov

A day before the US’s waiver on sanctions on Indian imports of Russian oil is set to expire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the topic of “increased supply of Russian energy” came up in his conversations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov, who was on a two-day visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, said he had a conversation with Modi and negotiations with Jaishankar on the sidelines of the meeting.

“We discussed the key areas of our privileged strategic partnership that were defined during the summits between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi…We agreed to strengthen transport cooperation and investment cooperation, including the development of the international transport corridor…We also discussed the steps that are being taken to improve the system of direct mutual settlements and we discussed the increased supply of Russian energy, fertilisers and cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy,” Lavrov said regarding his interactions with Prime Minister Modi and Jaishankar.