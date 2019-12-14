September 2018 order not the last: SC on Sabarimala case

“If the decision in the review petitions is in your favour, we will enforce our order…” the CJI added. “If the decision in the review petitions is in your favour, we will enforce our order…” the CJI added.

The Supreme Court on Friday reiterated that its September 28, 2018 judgment in the Sabarimala women’s entry case was “not the last” in the matter and advised two women activists who sought security to enter the shrine to “wait”.

Senior advocates Indira Jaising and Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima respectively, told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant that the 2018 order had not been stayed so far.

CJI Bobde agreed, adding “it’s equally true that it has been referred to a larger bench”.

He said that as far as the situation in the temple is concerned, the practice has existed for thousands of years and the “balance of convenience is that we do not pass such an order today”.

“If the decision in the review petitions is in your favour, we will enforce our order…” the CJI added. “There is a judgment… it’s not the last,” the CJI stressed.

Jaising repeated the earlier verdict had not been stayed and sought to tell the court what the law on the subject is. The CJI said, “We know the law and the law is in your favour… It’s very emotive… That’s probably why this was referred to larger bench.”

