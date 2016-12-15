Separatists relax shutdown for 5 days in week

The separatists have decided to relax the shutdown in the Valley for five days a week. This is the first time since separatists started issuing protest calendars in the wake of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani that they have relaxed the shutdown for five days.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jason Malik have issued a new protest calendar in which they have asked people to observe the shutdown only on Friday and Saturday.

Previously, they had relaxed the shutdown for two days in a week, but had been reportedly thinking of ending the shutdown in the Valley.

