Covid-19 fight: Separate containment plan for large outbreak areas

In a tacit admission that the fight against Covid-19 in urban areas is hobbled by the lack of field health workers, the Centre has issued a guidance document that calls upon municipal authorities to get all hands on deck. This includes not just health and sanitation workers on their payroll but any available manpower in nearby areas whose information can be accessed through the CovidWarriors website.

The government has also asked for religious leaders to be used as community volunteers for better outreach.

There are 30 municipal areas which currently constitute 79 per cent of India’s case load. These are BrihanMumbai, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, all Delhi MCs, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.

According to 2011 Census there are 2,613 towns/cities with such settlements with 6.54 crore population residing in 1.39 crore households, representing 17.4 of all urban population. This would have increased since that time.

In what seemed to be preparation for greater flexibility to states, the Health Ministry brought out two containment plan documents: one for large outbreaks, and one for others. A large outbreak is defined as an area with 15 or more cases.

Both documents left out the size of the perimeter of the containment and buffer zones, and also laid down procedures for travel related and other cases, for the time when travelling would be allowed. Earlier, these zones were clearly defined as a 3-km radius containment zone and a 7-km radius buffer zone.

It laid down: “Geographic quarantine (cordon sanitaire) strategy calls for near absolute interruption of movement of people to and from a relatively large defined geographic area where there is single large outbreak or multiple foci of local transmission of COVID-19. In simple terms, it is a barrier erected around the focus of infection. Geographic quarantine shall be applicable to such areas reporting large outbreak and/or multiple clusters of COVID-19 spread over multiple blocks of one or more districts that are contiguous based on the distribution of cases and contacts.”

All ILI/SARI cases reported in the last 14 days by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in the containment zone will be tracked and reviewed to identify any missed case of Covid-19 in the community. The documents draw on the experiences of 2009 H1N1 Influenza pandemic on geographic quarantine.

In what could be a sign of things to come in Lockdown 4.0, when more relaxations are expected, the containment plan says: “All mass gathering events and meetings in public or private places, in the containment and buffer zones shall be cancelled / banned till such time, the area is declared to be free of COVID-19 or the outbreak has increased to such scales to warrant mitigation measures instead of containment.”

Health secretary Preeti Sudan on Saturday held a meeting with the municipal authorities in these 30 places to discuss the government’s Covid strategy.

On Saturday morning, India overtook China in the number of Covid cases after its total caseload touched 85,940, with 3,970 new cases and 103 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 30,152 people have recovered.

The guidance document on preparedness and response to Covid-19 in urban settlements prepared by the Directorate General of Health Services says: “In most cities/towns the disease surveillance system is not as well organised as in rural areas. This is more so pronounced in these urban settlements. Hence the surveillance system shall be strengthened for surveillance and contact tracing mechanism. This would include identification of the health workers in the health posts/dispensaries, ANMs, ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers, municipal health staff, sanitation staff, community health volunteers and other volunteers (NSS/NYK/IRCS/NCC and NGOs) etc. The trained manpower available on http://www.covidwarriors.gov.in will be contacted for their readiness to deployment at short notice.”

In a separate meeting with district administrations on Saturday, the Health Ministry also shared an IT tool that would help the district administration assess the future need for Covid care infrastructure, and if there is apprehension of that being insufficient, make alternative arrangements.

