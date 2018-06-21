Separate authority for development of Tana Bhagats, says CM Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Express photo by Subham Dutta. Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Express photo by Subham Dutta.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday said the state government has constituted a separate authority for the development of Tana Bhagats.

Tana Bhagats are followers of Mahatma Gandhi and believe in Ahimsa (Non-violence).

“The government is not doing any favour by working in their interests. This is their (Tana Bhagats) right … the government has constituted a separate authority for the development of Tana Bhagats. This authority is working to solve their problems,” Das said after laying a foundation stone for Tana Bhagat Guest house at Banohora, Hehal here.

The chief minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the government will give three-room houses to homeless Tana Bhagats, adding during registration of land the Tana Bhagat Development Authority will pay the amount of GST. Similarly, children of Tana Bhagat are being enrolled in the one-year course in Raksha Shakti University. The state government will bear the expenses and hostel will be opened.

The chief minister said, “For the first time since Independence, it is our government which is working for Tana Bhagats, tribal and poor. Our poor ancestors have shed blood for country’s independence. Tribals unfolded Ulgulan (revolution) against the British.”

Former MLA Ganga Tana Bhagat said that no government has done so much for Tana Bhagats as the present government is doing. Tana Bhagat Development Authority has been formed by this government, he said.

