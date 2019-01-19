Sensitisation workshop at Rajya Sabha on harassment of women at work

The Rajya Sabha secretariat conducted a two-day sensitisation workshop on sexual harassment of women at workplace over Thursday and Friday.

Two Rajya Sabha officials — secretary general Desh Deepak Verma and secretary P P K Ramacharyulu — said the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has had less than desired impact.

Ramacharyulu, in his valedictory address, referred to a reply to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha on December 20 last year. Quoting an IMF study, he said India’s GDP would expand by 27 per cent if the participation of women in the workforce is raised to the same level of men.

Verma said that based on complaints received by NCW, the cases of sexual harassment of women at workplace increased from 371 in 2014 to 570 in 2017 and 533 such cases have already been reported in first seven months of 2018.