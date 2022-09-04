scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Senior US diplomats to visit India this week, to hold key meetings on maritime security dialogue

The US delegation visiting India during September 5-8 will be led by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

The objective of the meeting is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. (File)

A high-level US delegation will visit India from Monday to attend key meetings to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership and discuss ways to expand cooperation to support a free and open, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific region, the State Department has said.

The US delegation visiting India during September 5-8 will be led by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

Lu will be joined by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Camille Dawson for a Quad Senior Officials Meeting and Department of Defence Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner for a US-India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue, the State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

The objective of the meeting is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

“The delegation will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can expand our cooperation to support a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region where human rights are respected,” the statement said.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

Lu will also join an event under the US-India Alliance for Women’ Economic Empowerment with female entrepreneurs. The event is aimed at increasing economic security through women’s meaningful participation in the workforce, the State Department said.

“He will also engage in a roundtable discussion with senior business executives about how India can realise its full economic potential over the next 25 years to become a central hub in global supply chains,” it said.

Last month, US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo visited India and discussed with Indian policymakers ways to jointly deal with global challenges like food insecurity and high energy prices, amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Adeyemo met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Principal Secretary to the prime minister PK Mishra, Finance Secretary Ajay Seth, Foreign Secretary Vijay Kwatra and Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain.

A readout by the US Department of Treasury on August 26 said Adeyemo shared with his counterparts the United States’ views on ways to “put downward pressure” on energy prices for consumers and businesses in India, the US, and globally.

It said he also underscored the importance of further deepening the already strong US-India relationship, including through platforms like the Quad and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 03:56:36 pm
Next Story

International Vulture Awareness Day: Home to seven of nine species found in India, Maha ramps up conservation efforts

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement