Senior scribe Jimuta Mangaraj dies in road mishap

Senior Odia Journalist Jimuta Mangaraj died in a road mishap in Khurda district, family sources said on Monday.

Mangaraj was 63 and survived by a son and a daughter. His wife had died in 2013.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Sunday at Janla on the National Highway-16 when Mangaraj riding a motorcycle, was returning to Bhubaneswar after delivering medicine to his mother at Sarapari village near Khurda town.

He was hit by an unknown vehicle. As he fell down, the vehicle rammed over him killing the senior scribe on the spot, police said.

Mangaraj was well-known for his analytical write-ups and columns. He was freelancing for several Odia dailies and publications.



Starting his career in the early 1980s, Mangaraj worked with Odia news organisations including Sambad and Prajatantra and was known for his news gathering skills.

He subsequently launched his own media organisation and used to publish an Odia periodical ‘Neta’ and a health related magazine ‘Lifeline’.

Mangaraj also wrote several books including Biju Biju Biju (on legendary Odisha CM Biju Patnaik).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and many others expressed their condolence on the untimely demise of Mangaraj.