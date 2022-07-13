Senior sanitary inspector in Surat suspended for ‘negligence’ to garbage complaint

A senior sanitary inspector of Varachha zone was suspended by Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner B N Pani for ‘showing negligence’ in responding to a garbage complaint. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him. Surat city was adjudged the second cleanest city in the country under Swachh Bharat Survekshan 2022, an urban sanitation and cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The city is now making all efforts to reach the first position.

The heavy rainfall that has been lashing the city for the past four days has resulted in water-logging in many areas. Many low-lying areas have submerged. Different departments of SMC are on their toes to sort out the complaints of the public through SMAC (Smart City Centre), an IT-enabled administrative control centre. Once the officers at the SMAC get the complaints from the public, forward them to the respective zones and departments, to get them sorted out.

SMAC was started in 2016 to ensure efficient delivery of all civic services comprising monitoring activities such as property tax system, VBD health survey application, complaint management system, CCTV network in the city, water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, intelligent transit management system, monitoring door-to-door garbage collection system through GPS, etc.

SMC Commissioner B N Pani, the other day, reached the SMAC centre (Command and Control Centre) to see if the officers were engaged in activities such as flushing out the water and cleaning the drainage lines.

While scanning the public complaints, he found that nine of them mentioned garbage piles lying on the roadsides in Varachha. They were forwarded to Senior Sanitary Inspector (SSI) Amit Kurelia, of Varachha zone, by the SMAC officials. He found that the inspector had not duly responded to the complaints, but also had not taken any step to clear the waste since the past few days. Angered by the irresponsible act of SMC inspector, Pani had Tuesday evening suspended Kurelia from duty and also ordered a departmental inquiry against him.

SMC commissioner B N Pani told The Indian Express, “My purpose of visiting the SMAC centre is to see if all the strong water lines are working, check the complaints posted by the public and also see to it if they have been duly responded. Kurelia had not resolved the public’s grievances and he failed to give satisfactory answers. Hence, strict action was taken against him. We will not tolerate carelessness and negligence in duties.”

Pani also directed the Varachha zone head to carry out a departmental inquiry against the officer and submit the report so that appropriate steps are taken. “The SMC employees are there to serve the people and if the public complaints are not redressed, it is not acceptable,” the officer said.