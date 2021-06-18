Senior Punjab law officer resigns as Congress feud hits AG office

Punjab Additional Advocate General Rameeza Hakeem, one of the senior-most law officers in the state, has quit her post amid infighting within the Punjab Congress. The resignation was accepted Thursday.

Many Congress leaders, who have been gunning for their own government in the state, have also been attacking bureaucrats and the Legal Department headed by the Advocate General Atul Nanda. Hakeem is Nanda’s wife. She is being seen as the first casualty of the party’s internal feud.

Nanda, considered one of the closest aides of the Chief Minister, has been facing the heat. Hakeem was handling several sensitive cases for the government including the transport mafia case. She was also actively involved in the functioning of the Advocate General ’s office.

Sources close to her said that she was upset over political leadership of the party raising fingers at the Advocate General’s office for not defending the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing case properly as the High Court had recently quashed the SIT and its investigation. This had left the government embarrassed.

Hakeem confirmed that she had tendered her resignation to the Chief Minister on June 1.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “I met the Chief Minister today and urged him to accept it. I told him that I want to refocus my attention on my private practice and career. He was reluctant as he had rejected my resignation earlier also, but this time he understood my point and accepted my resignation.”

Hakeem had resigned from her post in August last year also, but the Chief Minister had rejected it.

In her resignation letter to the CM, a copy of which has also been marked to Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, Hakeem has written, “I humbly request that it be accepted this time, so that I may be able to refocus my attention and efforts on my private practice and professional career.”

Recently, mutiple Congress legislators and other leaders had complained about the Advocate General’s office and the Chief Minister’s Office in front of the three-member Kharge panel. Their grouse was that with setbacks in sensitive cases like sacrilege, a perception had gained ground that there was a quid pro quo between the Chief Minister and former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s family.

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar also had been taking on the Advocate General for the government losing several important cases.