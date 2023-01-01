Senior officer in PMO holds Covid review meeting

With mandatory RT-PCR before boarding for passengers travelling from six countries set to take effect from Sunday, the Covid-19 situation and preparedness was reviewed by Principal Secretary to the PM, P K Mishra, at a high-level meeting on Friday.

Only 0.94% samples were found to be positive during the random testing of 2% of international travellers to India, which was restarted last week.

Of 5,666 people randomly tested from 1,716 flights coming into the country since December 24, only 53 tested positive for Covid-19, according to officials. With the revised travel guidelines in place, travellers from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand will need to upload the of an RT PCR test conducted within 72 hours of travel on government’s Air Suvidha portal from January 1.

At Friday’s meeting, Mishra was informed that around 500 samples received in December were being sequenced by the country’s Sars-Cov-2 genome sequencing network. He was informed that the system had been strengthened to ensure a larger number of samples were being sequenced.

Mishra was informed that more than 220 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines had already been administered, with 97% eligible people having received their first dose and 90% having received the second dose. Coverage of the third precaution dose has remained low in the country, with around 27% adults having received it so far, according to data shared by the Health Ministry previously.

“The situation is being monitored at the highest level. The PM’s directions have been implemented quickly in the country,” an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met senior officials last week to review the Covid-19 situation, keeping in mind an increasing trend globally.

During Friday’s meeting, Mishra was informed that cases of severe acute respiratory infection and influenza-like illnesses are being monitored by the states to identify early warning signals. A weekly report for this is being sent by states to the Health Ministry.