Senior officer at Rail Bhawan tests COVID-19 positive

Rail Bhawan was sanitised for at least two days last week in light of the discovery of positive cases in the building. Rail Bhawan was sanitised for at least two days last week in light of the discovery of positive cases in the building.

In a third such case in Rail Bhawan, which is the headquarter of the Indian Railways, a senior officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The patient, an officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service, attended work at Rail Bhawan till May 13. Her normal course of work also involves dealing with people from the Secretary’s branch. At least one joint-secretary rank officer, who is her immediate superior, has been advised home quarantine for 14 days till May 27. Some immediate lower-level functionaries of hers have also been asked to stay home as a matter of precaution.

Sources said currently as part of her assignment, she had been working on the cadre restructuring matter of Railway Protection Force Service, among other things. She resides in the Commonwealth Games Village apartments which houses top officers of all ranks from various services.

An officer working at the top office of the RPF wing on the fourth floor of Rail Bhawan was the first to test positive earlier this month followed by the so-called “langoor man”, whose job was to drive away monkeys from the building. One of the 15 functionaries who went on home quarantine for being in contact with the “langoor man” is learnt to have tested positive too.

Officials said that since the practice of social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing face cover is in vogue especially at workplaces, chances of colleagues turning positive could be less.

