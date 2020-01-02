Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi dies at 67 after prolonged illness

D P Tripathi addressing the media at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s house in New Delhi in 2016. (Express Archive) D P Tripathi addressing the media at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s house in New Delhi in 2016. (Express Archive)

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Devi Prasad Tripathi passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness.

Expressing sadness over the 67-year-old leader’s demise, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter and party MP Supriya Sule took to Twitter to say the party will miss his wise counsel .

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri D.P Tripathi Ji. He was the General Secretary of NCP, and a guide and mentor to all of us. We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with his family members. Heartfelt Condolences,” Sule tweeted.

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, Tripathi was president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union(JNUSU) and later taught political science at the Allahabad University.

Tripathi joined politics at the age of sixteen and was one of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s aides. He joined the NCP in 1999 after leaving the Congress opposing Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origins. The NCP general Secretary was responsible for negotiating with the Congress over seat-sharing ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections this year.

