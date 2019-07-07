Senior National Conference leader Shehnaz Ganai quits party

The female face of National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pir Panjal region and former Member of the State Legislative Council, Dr Shehnaz Ganai resigned from the party Sunday.

While Ganai could not be contacted, party leaders confirmed that she had tendered her resignation, adding that they were not aware of the reason that prompted her to take this decision.

Meanwhile, sources told The Indian Express that Ganai was feeling uncomfortable in the party for quite some time over it ignoring issues pertaining to Poonch and Rajouri districts. On a number of occasions in the past, she had reportedly conveyed her concerns to the party which were left unattended.

Daughter of late National Conference leader and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Ganai, Shehnaz hailed from Mandi area of Poonch. She was elected to Legislative Council as a National Conference nominee against Panchayat quota in 2013 and had completed her five-year term in 2018.

An outspoken person and staunch campaigner of women rights, Ganai is considered a bold voice of the Pir Panjal area comprising border Rajouri and Poonch districts.