Senior Maoist leaders Narmada, her husband Kiran arrested in Gadchiroli district

The Gadchiroli Police have confirmed the arrest of senior Naxal leaders Narmada and her husband Kiran. The arrest was made at Sironcha, the tahsil town at the southernmost tip of Gadchiroli district adjoining Telangana’s Adilabad district.

Advertising

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde told The Indian Express, “We intercepted them in Sironcha town on Monday evening while they were returning from Hyderabad. We have put them under arrest on Tuesday night.”

Narmada and Kiran had gone to Hyderabad as the former, who is suffering from cancer, needed chemotherapy treatment. Balkawde confirmed the report. “We have been constantly tracking her movements since past seven to eight months. We finally managed to arrest her after a well-coordinated operation in concert with the Telangana police,” Balkawde said.

Asked what her reaction was when she was intercepted, Balkawde said, “She was surprised and was also a little bit scared.”

Advertising

Balkawde said, “Narmada is named in 65 offences in Gadchiroli, including murders, arson, ambushes and encounters.”

The police are also investigating the trail of Narmada’s movements from Gadchiroli’s forest to Hyderabad and antecedents of all involved in helping her.