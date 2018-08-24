Senior Maoist leader surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Pahad Singh, also known as Kumarsay Singh and Ram Mohammad Singh Toppo, was wanted in all three states, with a cumulative reward of 47 lakh. (Representational) Pahad Singh, also known as Kumarsay Singh and Ram Mohammad Singh Toppo, was wanted in all three states, with a cumulative reward of 47 lakh. (Representational)

IN A blow to Maoist plans to set up a new zone along the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh confluence, senior Maoist cadre Pahad Singh, who was among those leading the efforts, has surrendered before the Chhattisgarh Police.

Singh, also known as Kumarsay Singh and Ram Mohammad Singh Toppo, was wanted in all three states, with a cumulative reward of 47 lakh. He was part of the Maoist hierarchy for nearly two decades.

Hailing from a village in Rajnandgaon, Singh was a member of the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Special Zonal Committee(MMCSZC) and was also secretary of the Gondia division of the Maoists.

The Indian Express had reported earlier on Maoist plans to build a new zone on the trijunction between the three states, affecting the districts of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, Gondia in Maharashtra, Kabirdham, Mungeli and northern Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

The Durg Police, in an official statement, said Singh joined the Maoists in 1999, after he met the commander of the Devri dalam, Devchand. He went on to become the Malajkhand area committee secretary in 2006.

Senior police officials said in 2014, when the Maoist central committee decided to create the new zone between the three states, Singh was made secretary of the GRB (Gondia, Rajnandgaon, Balaghat) divisional committee.

According to the police statement, Singh was troubled by the attitude of senior Maoist leaders, lack of opportunities, and treatment of Adivasis within the Maoist organisation.

“This is a big moment for the police, and it will have far-reaching consequences in the new zone,” said G P Singh, Inspector General (Durg).

“We have been concentrating on the new zone, and this is the result of that as well,” said D M Awasthi, Special DG, Anti Naxal Operations.

