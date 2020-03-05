Senior Maoist leader arrested for May 2019 Gadchiroli blast

Police also arrested Sunanda Koreti, 35, a member of Korchi Dalam, along with Gota. Police also arrested Sunanda Koreti, 35, a member of Korchi Dalam, along with Gota.

GADCHIROLI Police on Wednesday arrested senior Maoist leader Dinkar Gota, 42, in connection with the May 1, 2019 landmine blast that killed 15 policemen and a civilian. Police also arrested Sunanda Koreti, 35, a member of Korchi Dalam, along with Gota.

“The two were living as companions and had strayed out of the movement in September last year. We were in their pursuit through our sources and finally managed to nab them from a border village,” Gadchiroli SP Shailesh Balkawade told The Indian Express.

A press note issued by Balkawade said, “Gota is a member of the North Gadchiroli Divisional Committee (DVCM) of CPI (Maoist) and was one of the masterminds of the May 1, 2019, landmine blast…

“Carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head, Gota was active in Korchi dalam and was involved in 108 serious crimes, including 33 civilian murders… Koreti is involved in 38 crimes and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh,” the press note added.

The Maoist movement in Gadchiroli has been crippled since 2018, with over 40 cadres dying in the Boria-Kasnasur encounter in April that year.

In another development, police claimed to have busted a big Naxal camp near Khobram-endha village in Korchi tahsil on Wednesday morning. “It was a huge gathering of 70-80 cadres, who managed to flee after our men engaged them in an exchange of fire,” said Balkawde.

