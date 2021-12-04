Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away on Saturday. He was 67.

Dua was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV.

His daughter Mallika Dua took to Instagram to confirm the news of his death. “Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall. The cremation will take place tomorrow (5.12.21) at Lodhi crematorium at 12 noon,” she wrote on Instagram.

Vinod Dua, who was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year, lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua, to the virus in June.

The journalist’s health had suffered ever since and he had been in and out of hospitals. He was moved to the ICU of Apollo Hospital on Monday.

“Mama would not have given up on him or watch him give up on himself. She will guide us to do what’s best for him. My sister and I are okay. We were raised by the strongest,” Mallika had written in an Instagram post earlier.

The couple is also parents to elder daughter Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.