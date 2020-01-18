Senior journalist, former MP Ashwini Chopra passes away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Chopra, saying he will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Chopra, saying he will be remembered for his contribution to the media world.

Senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra passed away at a private hospital in Gurgaon on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 63.

Chopra was suffering from ‘terminal cancer’ and had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital about three weeks ago. He passed away in the afternoon, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Chopra, saying he will be remembered for his contribution to the media world.

Anguished by the passing away of Shri Ashwini Kumar Chopra Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He worked diligently as a public representative and undertook many community welfare initiatives. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

The media baron-turned journalist was elected as an MP from Karnal, Haryana, in 2014. He was the editor of Punjab Kesari, Delhi.

Popularly known as ‘Minna’, he was a promising cricketer in his youth. Chopra leaves behind his wife and three children.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the passing away of the former parliamentarian.

“Learnt about the sad demise of former BJP MP from Karnal and Editor of Punjab Kesari, Delhi, Ashwini Chopra,” Khattar tweeted. “Your life as an able politician and a successful journalist will continue to guide us all.”

In her condolence message, Gandhi said Chopra’s long and distinguished innings as an editor, and also as a social worker and MP shall be long remembered.

The Congress leader said Chopra’s friendship cut across political boundaries and he was known for his forthright views on most issues undeterred by the Opposition he faced.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App