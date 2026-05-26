Senior IPS officer, facing allegations over treatment of constable, transferred by Odisha govt

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Senior IPS officer Dayal Gangwar, who was recently embroiled in a controversy over allegations regarding his treatment of a railway police constable, has been transferred from his posting as ADG Communication and made an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Home Department.
The Home Department notification has not cited any reason behind Gangwar’s transfer. The state government’s move came days after the lynching of Soumya Ranjan Swain, a 32-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) constable, at Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
While Gangwar has no direct connection to the lynching, Swain’s parents have alleged that their son had been forced to perform personal duties for the 1998-batch IPS officer while he was working under him.
Soumya Ranjan Swain’s father, Dushasan Swain, alleged that the senior officer, who was earlier posted as ADG Railway, forced Soumya to perform personal duties not related to official work. The father also alleged that the ADG-rank officer forced his son to work in a gym owned by one of his associates.
The parents demanded a CBI probe into Soumya’s lynching and expressed displeasure over the ongoing Crime Branch probe, in which at least 15 persons have so far been arrested. They demanded that Gangwar must also come under the ambit of the investigation.
Meanwhile, the Opposition has demanded a clarification from the state government over allegations made by Soumya’s parents against the senior IPS officer.
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