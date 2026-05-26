Senior IPS officer, facing allegations over treatment of constable, transferred by Odisha govt

The Home Department notification has not cited any reason behind Gangwar's transfer. The state government's move came days after the lynching of Soumya Ranjan Swain, a 32-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) constable, at Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Senior IPS officer Dayal Gangwar, who was recently embroiled in a controversy over allegations regarding his treatment of a railway police constable, has been transferred from his posting as ADG Communication and made an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Home Department.

The Home Department notification has not cited any reason behind Gangwar’s transfer. The state government’s move came days after the lynching of Soumya Ranjan Swain, a 32-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) constable, at Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

While Gangwar has no direct connection to the lynching, Swain’s parents have alleged that their son had been forced to perform personal duties for the 1998-batch IPS officer while he was working under him.