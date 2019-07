Senior IAS officer Rajiv Kumar, currently serving as Financial Services Secretary, was on Tuesday appointed as the new Finance Secretary, reported ANI.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the designation of Kumar as the new Finance Secretary, according to an official order.

Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, replaced former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg who took charge as Power Secretary on Thursday, last week.