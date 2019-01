Senior reporter at The Indian Express, Tanvir Siddiqui (57), passed away on Tuesday evening following a brief illness.

Siddiqui had joined The Indian Express as a proof reader in 1984 and was promoted to the post of a sub-editor in 1987.

He had been a member of the reporting team since 1993. He is survived by three daughters. His burial will take place at Ganj Shohda Qabrastan at Dani Limda Char Rasta on Wednesday morning.